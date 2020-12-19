https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-tweets-from-trump/
Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020
The Secretary of State and Governor of Georgia, both so-called “Republicans”, aren’t allowing Fulton County to go through the vital Voter Signature Verification process. Also, they are not allowing Republican “watchers” to be present and verify! @BrianKempGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020
I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it. Must have Section 230 termination, protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands. Thank you! https://t.co/9rI08S5ofO
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020
Looks like Team #Alabama may save the Republic. https://t.co/nAdwUJfz0j
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) December 18, 2020