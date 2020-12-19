https://justthenews.com/government/congress/lawmakers-have-reached-deal-coronavirus-relief-package?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday night said that legislators have arrived at an agreement regarding a coronavirus relief package.

“BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own,” McConnell tweeted. “Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.”

It comes as officials have sought to reach a deal amid the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis.

