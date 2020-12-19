https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/legal-team-files-foia-requests-swalwell-documentation/

Ever since news broke that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., one of President Trump’s harshest critics, had a years-long relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, he’s been silent on his situation.

Reporters approaching him at his Washington, D.C., home this week were ignored, and on Friday, Fox News reported, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy finally was given an FBI briefing on the case.

McCarthy said it was clear that Swalwell should not have access to the nation’s secrets, as he does as a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was also briefed Friday by the FBI about Swalwell’s knowledge of a suspected Chinese spy known as Fang Fang or Christine Fang. Pelosi didn’t comment.

Now, the American Center for Law and Justice has filed four Freedom of Information Act requests to try to get at the facts.

“A politician has a connection with a foreign female spy. It sounds like a political thriller. But it’s not fiction. Rep. Eric Swalwell may have placed our national security at risk,” the organization said.

The ACLJ pointed out that Fang “not only has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, she actually works for the Chinese Communist Party in their intelligence department.”

“Remember it was Rep. Swalwell who accused President Trump of betraying our country and of being a Russian agent, telling the mainstream media: ‘Donald Trump works on Russia’s behalf.’ Rep. Swalwell also accused the President’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., of meeting with a Russian spy. Now we see this was a pot-calling-the-kettle-black moment; except in this instance, there is direct evidence of Rep. Swalwell’s misdeeds, as opposed to the Special Counsel’s finding that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

And it gets worse: “Congressman Swalwell didn’t just meet with a Chinese agent once. He had a connection with the Chinese Communist spy at the center of this scandal – named Christine Fang, or Fang Fang. Fang was a fundraiser for Rep. Swalwell as well. She was actually a fundraising bundler for his campaigns – as a college student. How did that not raise suspicion? The hypocrisy is staggering. Rep. Swalwell was among the nastiest, most condescending participants during the whole impeachment process. He was very difficult on a whole host of issues, not the least of which was impeachment,” the ACLJ reported.

The FOIA requests have been filed with the FBI, State Department, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and National Security Agency.

The lawyers want records and communications sent to or by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Christopher Wray, Robert Mueller, or any deputy director of the FBI referencing Fang or Swalwell.

It also wants records to or by Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin referencing the pair.

“We will find out exactly what was going on between Rep. Swalwell and Fang, as well as who knew about the connection, and for how long,” the ACLJ said.

