https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/liberals-beware-patriots-just-getting-started-attorney-lin-wood-calls-president-trump-impose-martial-law-7-states-confiscate-dominion-machines/

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila — Attorney Sidney Powell reportedly met with Trump in Oval Office Friday evening where the President discussed naming Powell as special counsel to investigate massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.

General Flynn also joined Sidney Powell on Friday. Deploying the US military was reportedly raised in the meeting but nixed.

President Trump is in a huge bind. Americans know the election was stolen from him and those who don’t only have to look at the facts and the numbers to change their mind.

But President Trump must take decisive action to expose this historic fraud.

And time is running out before the scheduled inauguration.

President Trump must take bold action to save the country from the Marxist threat. He must act.

On Saturday night Attorney Lin Wood tweeted out to President Trump:

Patriots are praying tonight that Donald Trump will impose martial law in disputed states, seize voting machines for forensic examination, and appoint Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate election fraud.

Our country must learn TRUTH of 20/20 election.

President Trump must act.

And President Trump must act soon.



Patriots are praying tonight that @realDonaldTrump will impose martial law in disputed states, seize voting machines for forensic examination, & appoint @SidneyPowell1 as special counsel to investigate election fraud. Our country must learn TRUTH of 20/20 election. We must. pic.twitter.com/qjkiq9nn4K — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 20, 2020

Carlos @CarlosESilva65 is a truth-giver. There is “plenty of perjury” revealed by the allegations in my complaint. Many will soon learn about the “penalty of perjury.” I will not be one of them. I speak TRUTH. I am fearless. https://t.co/ttdhOSjEzv — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 19, 2020

