https://recallgavin2020.com/

  800,000 signatures collected and the magical “10 Percent Threshold” plateau has been crossed; Secretary of State issues new petition verification procedures FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2020 MEDIA Contact: Randy Economy, Senior Advisor, RecallGavin2020.com press@recallgavin2020.com   The official recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom reached a major milestone on Thursday (Dec 10, […]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...