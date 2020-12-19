https://www.ntd.com/live-trump-supporters-protest-in-arizona-california-michigan-to-demand-election-integrity_542781.html

Supporters of President Donald Trump are protesting Saturday at Arizona State Capitol to demand election integrity.

NTD and The Epoch Times will livestream the rally at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch Live Here: 

Where to Watch on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. ET

NTD website:
https://www.ntd.com

The Epoch Times website:
https://www.theepochtimes.com

NTD YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NTDTV

The Epoch Times YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/epochtimesdigital

The Epoch Times Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/epochtimes

NTD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTDTelevision

NTD Twitter: https://twitter.com/news_ntd

