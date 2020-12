https://www.ntd.com/live-turning-point-usa-trump-jr-giuliani-tucker-carlson-charlie-kirk-and-more-to-speak_542814.html

Young conservatives will hold a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22. The four-day summit will feature Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and more.

The summit kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 19.

Watch Live Here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook