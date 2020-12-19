https://www.dailywire.com/news/netflix-series-tiny-pretty-things-slammed-for-uncomfortable-sex-scenes

Netflix found itself at the center of controversy earlier this year when it released a poster for the movie “Cuties” that featured pre-teen girls in sexually suggestive poses. The company apologized after severe online backlash. “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Cuties.’ It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description,” Netflix said in a statement.

In response to the backlash, Netflix defended the film as “a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also defended “Cuties” by arguing that American audiences do not understand it.

“It’s a little surprising in 2020 America that we’re having a discussion about censoring storytelling,” said Sarandos. “It’s a film that is very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the United States. The film speaks for itself. It’s a very personal coming of age film, it’s the director’s story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance without any of this controversy and played in theaters throughout Europe without any of this controversy.”

French director Maïmouna Doucouré has also defended her film as a “feminist” work that aims to sound the alarm about the current sexualization of children.

“It’s because I saw so many things and so many issues around me lived by young girls, that I decided to make this film and sound an alarm and say, ‘We need to protect our children,’” Doucouré said on a panel for French filmmakers at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

