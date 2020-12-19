https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-low-black-lives-matter-monsters-terrorize-child-cancer-fundraiser-wisconsin-video/

In what might actually be a new low for Black Lives Matter monsters, a group of “protesters” in Wisconsin terrorized people who went to look at the lights in a child cancer fundraiser on Friday evening.

“Black Lives Matter goons are currently at Candy Cane Lane in the Milwaukee area and are terrorizing people who have come to look at the lights in a child cancer fundraiser. Yes, Black Lives Matter goons are actually terrorizing a child cancer fundraiser,” radio host Dan O’Donnell tweeted with a video.

Black Lives Matter goons are currently at Candy Cane Lane in the Milwaukee area and are terrorizing people who have come to look at the lights in a child cancer fundraiser. Yes, Black Lives Matter goons are actually terrorizing a child cancer fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/ZZgrIa6lmk — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 19, 2020

TRENDING: MI Sec of State Official Caught On Video Telling Volunteers To Count “Multiple Ballots with the very Same Signature” During “Audit” Of Votes In Antrim County

The group was chanting things like “black children matter.”

O’Donnell added, “It’s okay, the Black Lives Matter goons plan to make a donation to child cancer to make up for the money the charity will lose tonight. Just kidding! They’re terrible people.”

Also, none of them appear to be following COVID protocols. @GovEvers, didn’t you just tell us to cancel their Christmas plans because they could spread COVID? You going to denounce this super-spreader or nah? — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 19, 2020

“Also, none of them appear to be following COVID protocols. @GovEvers, didn’t you just tell us to cancel their Christmas plans because they could spread COVID? You going to denounce this super-spreader or nah?” O’Donnell continued.

Despite the protest, the group surpassed their previous fundraising records for the event.

It’s official…we’ve surpassed our all time record of $121,385 for @maccfund!!! THANK YOU to everyone for helping us reach this landmark amount! It’s been a challenging year for many and we cannot say thank you enough for the incredible generosity we’ve experienced! ❤️🎗🎄 pic.twitter.com/E4SgiaPGdP — Candy Cane Lane (@CandyCaneLaneWI) December 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

