https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fde3fa0fcf548787c031bc5
United Airlines is helping the CDC contact passengers who might have been exposed to Covid-19 after a man died during a flight this week, the airline said….
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), is now relenting to demands that a statewide signature-matching audit take place. On…
In the coming week, with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines going out for distribution, there will be 7.9 million doses delivered across the country, Perna said. …
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Crack the whip.” “Master/slave.” Even the term “picnic” has been deemed offensive, according to a lengthy list of words and phrases put out recently by the University of Michigan’…