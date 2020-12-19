https://newsthud.com/watch-ny-times-quiet-on-hunter-biden-investigation-but-cover-his-art-show/

In a new segment, the Fox News panel accuses the mainstream liberal media of rampant bias and hypocrisy through their apparent lack of interest in Hunter Biden’s investigation.

In one particular egregious example, the NY Times, mostly quiet on the Hunter Biden investigation, published a lengthy piece about his upcoming art show.

The piece is titled “There’s a New Artist in Town. The Name Is Biden.”

WATCH:

