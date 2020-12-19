https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/countries-intelligence-agencies-monitoring-election-willing-share-president-gen-flynn-drops-bomb-lou-dobbs-video/

General Mike Flynn, the former National Security Adviser to President Trump, joined Lou Dobbs on Friday night to discuss the SolarWinds cyber attack and the Trump campaign’s strategy to expose the massive fraud in the stolen 2020 election.

General Flynn: What I would say is SolarWinds is an entry point into the rest of our entire US critical infrastructure. So everything that touches the United States government, if you enter through this SolarWinds attack that we perceive you basically have keys to the vault… You’re able to rummage around and do damn near anything. So it’s a very, very serious attack… We’ve known about it for about six months as I understand it. So when we talk about our election security, Lou, I think this is all part of it because there’s a relationship between these SolarWinds attacks which has basically penetrated our entire infrastructure as well as our election securities… We know we have evidence of foreign influence in the election and this too. You know we’re talking about countries like China, countries like Iran, countries like North Korea, like Russia. These are adversaries that want to basically dominate with their ideology this country…

General Flynn then went on to say intelligence agencies from other countries were watching our elections and have important intelligence to share.

General Flynn: Well, I think they’ll provide that directly to the president once we present the evidence to him through the legal process we have. And, they’re more than willing to do that, we understand.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

