McConnell (L) and Pelosi (R). Photo: J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) both received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the attending physician of Congress on Friday.

The latest: The office of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the oversight subcommittee tasked with looking at the coronavirus crisis, told Axios’ Kadia Goba that he received the vaccine at 4 p.m. Friday.

Why it matters: Members of Congress, many of whom are elderly and in high-risk categories, are among the first people in the U.S. eligible to begin receiving the vaccine. Pelosi at age 80 and McConnell at age 78 — are both at risk of severe infections from the coronavirus.

  • They are among the highest-ranking government officials to have received the vaccine, joining Vice President Mike Pence, who got the vaccine publicly earlier on Friday.

The big picture: McConnell and Pelosi are engaged in negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package, which is expected to be roughly $900 billion and could be finalized by the end of the day.

