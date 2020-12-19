https://www.axios.com/pelosi-covid-vaccine-af8dcbfc-846c-4e17-bc22-71d8a339d58f.html
McConnell (L) and Pelosi (R). Photo: J. Scott Applewhite – Pool/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) both received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the attending physician of Congress on Friday.
The latest: The office of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the oversight subcommittee tasked with looking at the coronavirus crisis, told Axios’ Kadia Goba that he received the vaccine at 4 p.m. Friday.
Why it matters: Members of Congress, many of whom are elderly and in high-risk categories, are among the first people in the U.S. eligible to begin receiving the vaccine. Pelosi at age 80 and McConnell at age 78 — are both at risk of severe infections from the coronavirus.
- They are among the highest-ranking government officials to have received the vaccine, joining Vice President Mike Pence, who got the vaccine publicly earlier on Friday.
The big picture: McConnell and Pelosi are engaged in negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package, which is expected to be roughly $900 billion and could be finalized by the end of the day.