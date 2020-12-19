https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-republican-senatorial-candidates-edging-out-democrats-in-georgia

All eyes are on the two Georgia senate races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate in 2021.

The latest poll, from Emerson College Polling, shows the two incumbent Republicans with a slight edge over the opposing Democrats. Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) obtained “nearly identical 51% to 48% advantages over Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock,” the poll found.

Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling said that the poll’s “data revealed there is little crossover support, which suggests one party should win both seats.”

The poll found predictably large age differences in candidate support, with younger voters – those aged 18-29 – breaking heavily for the Democrats (69% for Ossoff, 71% for Warnock) and older voters – over 65 years old – supporting the Republicans (59% for Perdue, 60% for Loeffler). Those aged 30-44 were more split on the candidates, with 48% saying they supported Perdue and 51% saying they supported Ossoff. For the special election, 48% of the same age bracket said they supported Loeffler while 49% said they supported Warnock. Republicans firmly won those aged 45-64 as well, though by a lower margin than with voters over 65.

The poll also found the timing of when people planned to vote made a difference of who they supported.

“Those planning on voting early are split, with Perdue and Ossoff each receiving 49%. In the other contested election, Warnock is at 50% with Loeffler at 49%. Sixty-one percent (61%) of those who have already voted break for Ossoff and Warnock, with 39% supporting the Republican candidates. Election day voters are breaking for the Republicans, with 68% support for Perdue and 70% for Loeffler,” Emerson reported.

As expected, those without college degrees prefer the Republican candidates while those with postgraduate degrees prefer Democrats.

“Those with some college or college degrees are split between the candidates, while the Republican candidates have a strong base with those voters having a high school degree or less – garnering 58% of the vote for Loeffler and 57% for Perdue. Those earning postgraduate degrees or higher break for the Democratic candidates, with 55% of the vote each,” Emerson found.

Men preferred Republican candidates by a larger margin than women preferred the Democrats, the poll also found. “Male voters break for Loeffler and Perdue 53% to 47%. Female voters break for the Democrat Ossoff 50% to 49%, while Loeffler leads Warnock 50% to 49% among female voters.”

Despite the prevalence of the coronavirus and the constant focus on the pandemic, Georgia voters said the economy was their most important issue, with 31% saying this while 24% said the COVID-19 response was most important to them. Healthcare came in at 15% and social justice received 12%.

“The two Republican candidates are leading with voters who identify the economy as their top issue, each garnering 84% of that vote. However, on the next three most important issues, the Democratic candidates lead among those who said COVID-19 response (Ossoff 69% support, Warnock 67%); healthcare (Ossoff 60% support, Warnock 63%) and social justice (Warnock 79% support, Ossoff 77%),” the poll found.

