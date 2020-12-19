https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-and-melania-wear-matching-tuxedos-in-official-christmas-portrait/
Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020
Had a wonderful visit with the courageous children, families & dedicated hospital professionals @ChildrensNatl. It was a pleasure to read an inspiring Christmas story & play a fun game safely w the children. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/kcKgjO5aCq
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 16, 2020
Every year I cherish my visit to @ChildrensNatl to read a holiday story to the children & meet with the dedicated & inspiring healthcare professionals. This will be my 4th holiday visit there & I look forward to spending time again with so many brave children & their families. pic.twitter.com/oHWRAW368d
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 15, 2020
