https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-releases-video-fight-trump-save-america-save-world/

President Trump releases a video entitled ‘Fight for Trump’ in the middle of the night.

Last night, President Trump sent out a tweet at 1:42 AM, where he promoted a “big protest” in DC against the election fraud that appears to have taken place in November.

President Trump included a link to a Washington Examiner story about Peter Navarro’s 36-page report alleging election fraud that was “more than sufficient” to swing the victory.

Navarro is the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

TRENDING: MI Sec of State Official Caught On Video Telling Volunteers To Count “Multiple Ballots with the very Same Signature” During “Audit” Of Votes In Antrim County

“A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” President Trump wrote.

President Trump followed up the tweet with a video labeled ‘Fight for Trump’:

Of course the 74 million + who voted for President Trump will fight for the survival of the country and our individual freedoms. No one who voted for President Trump wants to see this country become a communist hell hole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

