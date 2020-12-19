https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-voting-machines-may-have-been-target-cyberattack

President Trump on Saturday claimed that a recent high-level breach of multiple U.S. agencies and secure networks may have also extended to the nation’s voting infrastructure.

Writing on the attack on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Trump claimed that the controversy was “far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.”

Claiming that the hack could have come from China in spite of intelligence assessments that it originated in Russia, Trump further argued: “There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.”

The hack reportedly breached multiple U.S. agencies including U.S. nuclear security networks and the Department of the Treasuy.

