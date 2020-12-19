https://noqreport.com/2020/12/19/previous-nevada-voter-fraud-testimony-matches-antrim-countys-forensic-report-perfectly/

There is no shortage of evidence and sworn testimony regarding rampant voter fraud across the country, particularly in swing states. But there’s also a challenge with information overload; some of the biggest stories get mixed into the wrong piles. That’s my excuse for missing a crucial eyewitness statement from over two weeks ago that now seems like more of a smoking gun than it did before.

The testimony from an anonymous witness was revealed by the Trump team on December 3 regarding Nevada vote tabulation. Apparently most other conservative sites missed it as well because I could not find mentions on any of our peer sites. Conservative commentator and former congressional candidate Mindy Robinson pointed it out on Twitter.

There is witness testimony that votes were visibly altered overnight using USB cards in Nevada. That’s the EXACT same voter fraud that was revealed in Antrim County’s forensic election report. AMERICA WANT AUDITS NOW! 🇺🇸#AuditTheVote @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TPfI5V5vDn pic.twitter.com/I9WPZur3pB — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 19, 2020

What makes this revelation so interesting now is that it jibes perfectly with what was revealed following the forensic audit and subsequent report regarding Antrim County’s voting tabulation issues. In fact, this seems like a perfect match, one that may shed light on how the attempted coup was perpetrated across the country.

An article from The Epoch Times picked up on this when it happened.

A witness brought forward by the Trump campaign in its election contest in Nevada alleged that the memory disks used to store vote totals from election machines during the early vote period had the vote tallies inexplicably changed overnight, according to a presentation at an evidentiary hearing in Carson City on Dec. 3.

According to Jesse Binnall, who presented the evidence on behalf of the Trump campaign, the witness, whose name is shielded by a protective order, said that the vote tallies were collected from the machine at the end of every voting day and stored on Universal Serial Bus (USB) drives overnight.

“What they would do is they would log these disks in and out. Good practice. And the disks had a serial number on them. And numerous times that disk would be logged out with one vote total on it and logged back in the next morning during the early vote period with a different number on it. Sometimes more, sometimes less,” Binnall said.

“What that means is that literally in the dead of night, votes were appearing, and books are disappearing on these machines.”

Binnall said that the USB drives were not encrypted and the voting machines were not password protected. “And they were hooked up with laptops, then where the laptops themselves could have been compromised,” he added.

The allegation about the vote total alterations was one of several Binnall presented during an evidentiary hearing, the first of its kind for the Trump legal team’s six-state post-election effort.

The story caught my attention at the time but it came during a flood of one-off eyewitness reports that were challenging to make stick. Mainstream media, Big Tech, Democrats, and many Republicans were so busy suppressing everything, we were looking for obvious smoking guns instead of dwelling on individual testimonies. But with the Antrim County report revealing exactly what was reported in Nevada, it’s clear that we need to revisit this.

An immediate, rapid, comprehensive forensic audit must be performed on all Nevada voting machines. We need to see what was changed and by whom. This is one of the bombshells that’s being missed by most, even Trump supporters.

