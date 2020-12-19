https://justthenews.com/government/security/putin-thanks-spy-agency-protecting-russia-does-not-mention-cyber-hack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his foreign intelligence service for its work in comments Sunday made shortly after accusations were leveled at Moscow for launching a massive hack of U.S. government computer systems.

“I know what I’m talking about here,” the former KGB agent said in comments translated by the Kremlin. “And I rate very highly the difficult professional operations that have been conducted.”

Putin made his comments during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the SVR, the Russian foreign intelligence service. The event was held in conjunction with the annual Day of the Security Services Worker.

“I wish success to those who defend Russia from external and internal threats, stand for our sovereignty and national interests and for whom the security and wellbeing of the Motherland have been and will always be a lifelong commitment,” Putin said. The job, he said, “is oftentimes connected with considerable risk.”

Russian spies must pay the “most serious attention” to information security, and to fighting extremism and corruption, he said. Additionally, Putin told agents to pay close attention to conflicts that are “simmering” near Russia’s borders.

Earlier this month, Poland-based military analyst Konrad Muzyka reported that Moscow has built up military forces within its Western Military District. The strategically important district borders Ukraine, Belarus, and other countries.

In the Dec. 20 speech to the SVR, Putin did not mention the cyber hacks. Moscow previously said it did not launch the attacks.

