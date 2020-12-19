https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/12/19/questioning-bidens-win-conspiracy-theory-mitch-mcconnell-totally-cheated/

We’ve all heard the stories playing on a loop at CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the liberal media outlets. Anyone questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election is engaging in conspiracy theories, right? It’s just a bunch of sore losers dreaming up ways for Trump to steal the election. So I suppose turnabout must be fair play given the current state of this divided nation.

This week’s award for Inconsistency in Liberal Reporting must surely go to Raw Story. Alison Greene posted an article there yesterday about the Kentucky Senate race with the rather unsubtle title, “BUSTED? Why the numbers behind Mitch McConnell’s re-election don’t add up.” As you will recall, Cocaine Mitch wound up thrashing Democrat Amy McGrath by a very significant margin, despite the Dems pumping vast amounts of money into both her campaign and that of a Libertarian challenger amid polling numbers that suggested a very tight race. But Alison Greene smells a rat, and the wind is blowing from the direction of the GOP.

Even as Republicans across the country still insist that the election was rife with fraudulent Democratic votes, no one’s asking how McConnell managed one of the most lopsided landslides of the Nov. 3 election. They should. An investigation of Kentucky voting results by DCReport raises significant questions about the vote tallies in McConnell’s state. – McConnell racked up huge vote leads in traditionally Democratic strongholds, including counties that he had never before carried. – There were wide, unexplained discrepancies between the vote counts for presidential candidates and down-ballot candidates. – Significant anomalies exist in the state’s voter records. Forty percent of the state’s counties carry more voters on their rolls than voting-age citizens. – Kentucky and many other states using vote tabulation machines made by Election Systems & Software all reported down-ballot race results at significant odds with pre-election polls.

Hey, if you want to claim widespread voter fraud across an entire state, that’s up to you. But I’m certain that I’ve been repeatedly told that such a thing never happens. Still, let’s examine these complaints and see if they have any merit.

Raw Story notes that McConnell carried some Democratic counties that he typically doesn’t prevail in. Oddly enough, no mention is made of the fact that Donald Trump carried more than 2,500 counties while Biden took barely 500. They apparently didn’t have a problem with that glaring discrepancy.

They next note “wide, unexplained discrepancies between the vote counts for presidential candidates and down-ballot candidates.” Yes, it’s called ticket-splitting. Did Ms. Greene fail to notice that Joe Biden allegedly won the popular vote in a “landslide” while the Democrats lost a significant number of seats in the House and are barely hanging on to their majority there? Funny how that works, huh?

How about those “significant anomalies” in the voter rolls and the fact that 40% of Kentucky’s counties record more registered voters than living, voting-age citizens? Yes, we know. That’s true of a lot of primarily Democratic counties all over the country, but you didn’t seem to take issue with it when a Democrat was winning. I’ve been railing about the need to clean up the nation’s voter rolls for years but nobody ever listens. I’m so sorry this is happening to you.

And finally, Greene notes that vote totals recorded by the Election Systems & Software voting machines were “at significant odds” with pre-election polling. Really? Ya think? A very brief Google search will produce enough stories about how the polls were once again a steaming pile of hot garbage to fill up an encyclopedia. I would also note the irony in a liberal complaining about the Election Systems & Software machines while not uttering a peep about Dominion. But hey… you do you, Alison.

Look, you don’t get to have it both ways. If you think McConnell’s victory smells funny, then you need to be putting a massive clothespin on your nose when you look at the presidential race results. Otherwise, you’re just a partisan hack picking winners and losers to suit your preferences.

While we’re on that topic, let’s pause and take a look at a couple of other headlines that are running at Raw Story concurrent with the McConnell article. Here’s one. “Trump’s election delusions debunked by GOP SecState in brutal ‘Facts vs. Myths’ graphic.” Oh, and here’s another. “‘Planet Nutzoid’: Trump supporters burned to the ground for latest Arizona election conspiracy shenanigans.”

You’re not catching a whiff of inconsistency coming off the front page of Raw Story this weekend, are you? Naw… of course not. Perish the thought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

