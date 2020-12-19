https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-press-conference-reporters-frustrated

Members of the press are becoming frustrated with the severely limited access to President-elect Joe Biden. Reporters are miffed that the Biden transition team appears to take questions from only a handful of select media outlets.

The Biden transition team holds a weekly briefing on Zoom, where reporters can request to ask a question. In the latest press briefing on Friday, Biden’s team fielded questions from the New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, PBS, and Politico, according to Fox News.

Of the five questions that the media were permitted to ask, none of the inquiries were related to the situation related to Hunter Biden, who admitted earlier this month that he is under a federal investigation regarding his taxes and there is a report that alleges that one of his business partners informed him that he failed to disclose $400,000 in income from the Burisma gas company on his 2014 tax returns.

When certain reporters were not called upon in the most recent briefing, some press members used the Zoom chat to request more access.

Sam Stein from The Daily Beast asked, “Hey guys, there tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings?”

“Any chance you can take a few more questions? There are a lot of folks here with questions,” Zeke Miller from the Associated Press said in the chat.

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg asked, “Is there a point in saying we want to ask questions if you only call on the same small group every week?”

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy said that he requested to ask a question but wasn’t called on. “We’ve never been called on in one of these,” Doocy lamented.

Biden was also scrutinized this week for appointing several top employees from technology and social media companies to his transition team.

At the same time, Fox News published previously unseen text messages reportedly from former associates of Hunter Biden asking him to include his father in a business venture with a Chinese company.

Earlier this week, a Rasmussen poll found that a majority of Americans believe that the media purposely buried the Hunter Biden laptop story to influence the 2020 election, and give Biden an advantage.

