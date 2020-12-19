https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/repulsive-illinois-nevertrumper-adam-kinzinger-continues-attack-president-trump-claiming-military-service-allows-act-insubordinate/

Adam Kinzinger from Illinois is a disgrace. He continuously parades himself as some war hero while at the same time showing he has no regard for authority and no sense of morality.

Earlier today Kinszinger showed his ugly colors in another nasty tweet aimed at his Commander in Chief:

The worst cyber attack in history, and @realDonaldTrump has not said one word or tweeted a thing. We need more action, and less airing of personal grievances. https://t.co/qFkrtBtqmV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 19, 2020

Before that Kinzinger slammed a real war hero, General Michael Flynn for supporting President Trump:

I have. History reminds us that standing against the passions of emotions in defense of our Constitution is always right. https://t.co/6hWEah2Wxm — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 18, 2020

Kinzinger is quick to defend his anti-American pro-China garbage of belittling the President of the United States, the greatest of our generation, by claiming he himself is morally right because he was in the military:

Defending the nation takes all forms, both in my 17 years of continued military service, and in defending the very integrity of the military’s role in America. https://t.co/JpgSsjDp1K — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 18, 2020

Kinzinger is so disgusting that it makes one wonder what he is hiding and why he is so scared of President Trump.

One mother of soldiers shared with us that she wrote Kinzinger as well as her friends in the Republican Party about Kinzinger’s horrible tweets aimed at the President lately:

Folks, I know we are all focused on the election fraud BUT in the meantime, we have a Lt Col in the military and a declared member of the Republican Party completely disrespecting and undermining the Commander-in-Chief of our great country, and he is a Republican??!!!!!!!!!!! This should not be acceptable anymore within the Republican Party. It has to stop and we can make it stop. Lt Col Kinzinger should appreciate, more than most Americans, all that President Trump has done to build back our military and this President has made it clear it is the hearts and minds of our brave Sons and Daughters that matter to him, first and foremost.

Kinzinger doesn’t realize the damage he is doing to the Republican Party. Americans who voted for President Trump in record numbers becoming the only person to ever receive more than 70 million votes in US history will not tolerate this. This election was stolen and Kinzinger chooses to do more to damage the Republican Party than the Democrats ever could do while ignoring the theft and communist takeover that will ensue if this coup succeeds.

Kinzinger is the embodiment of the Republican and Democrat Parties that Americans hate – the bitter self-serving jerks who put themselves above country and their political parties above justice and American freedom.

