https://justthenews.com/world/asia/richard-grenell-says-china-very-clear-crisis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell says that America and the international community have “failed” to acknowledge China “as a clear and present danger.”

“We’ve been hoodwinked for the last couple of years by many Democrats trying to make Russia a bigger problem, and our focus on Russia,” Grenell said during an interview on Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty & Levin. “Our focus should be on both, but China is a very clear crisis.”

While discussing China, Grenell brought up issues including the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations.

“I think that we’re at an incredible crossroads and in many ways we’ve missed it and we’ve allowed China to go into the WTO,” Grenell said. “You know we decided to do that because we thought we’d try engagement, and I believe that engagement can work but I think that you also have to benchmark it very quickly, maybe two or three years to see if it does work. We’re now 20-plus years with China into the WTO. They’ve completely manipulated the process.”

“They’re getting money from the United Nations from the rest of us because they can’t always feed their people, but yet they are a superpower in the making,” Grenell said. “And we have to make sure that we understand that China has been playing us and it’s time to call out the fact that the international community has failed and the United States has failed to recognize them as a clear and present danger.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe in an opinion piece earlier this month wrote that “China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

