https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531026-schumer-toomey-reach-deal-on-fed-powers-setting-stage-for-coronavirus-relief

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez: I’m ‘not ready’ to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go With Senate at stake, Georgia is on all our minds Democrats see stimulus checks as winning issue in Georgia runoffs MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) reached an agreement late Saturday night on language to curtail the Federal Reserve’s special lending authorities, setting the stage for passage of a coronavirus relief deal and omnibus spending package as early as Sunday.

At around 9 p.m. Republicans sent word to Schumer that they would accept language resolving the dispute over the Federal Reserve’s lending facilities, according to GOP aides.

The compromise will sweep out the $429 billion in unspent CARES Act funding for the Federal Reserve’s credit lending facilities and repurpose it as an offset for a new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, GOP sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal will close four Federal Reserve credit lending facilities created by the CARES Act and will prevent the Fed from standing up replica facilities in the future without congressional approval.

Those four programs are the primary market corporate credit facility, the secondary market corporate credit facility, the Main Street lending program and the municipal credit facility.

The Fed will retain more flexibility over restarting the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF), which will be closed but can be restarted in the future.

Toomey agreed to a narrower approach on dealing with potential “copycat” lending facilities.

Negotiators agreed to specific language instead of merely an agreement in principle.

A senior House Democratic aide said the Toomey deal sets the stage to iron out all the other less significant differences that had stalled the negotiations for weeks.

“We expect remaining open items to fall into place overnight,” the aide said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging from his office late Saturday night, Schumer predicted both the House and Senate will vote on the package — a combination of a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill — on Sunday.

The vote Sunday would avoid the need for Congress to adopt another short-term funding extension to prevent a government shutdown.

“If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we’ll be able to vote tomorrow,” he said. “House and Senate.”

The package will include direct stimulus checks between $600 and $700, according to a commitment GOP leaders made to Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyTrump signs bill to keep government open amid relief talks On The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks Overnight Health Care: CVS, Walgreens to begin nursing home vaccinations | Pence receives coronavirus vaccine on camera | 8.2M people sign up for ObamaCare MORE (R-Mo.) on Friday. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump signs bill to keep government open amid relief talks On The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend MORE (I-Vt.) worked with Hawley to include the stimulus checks.

“We’re getting very close, very close,” Schumer said, predicting votes in the House and Senate.

Asked if negotiators are close enough to a deal to allow a vote on Sunday, Schumer replied: “I believe we’ll be able to, yes.”

“It looks like we’ll be able to. If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we’ll be able to vote tomorrow,” he said.

A senior Democratic aide said that Toomey “has agreed to drop the broad language in his proposal that would have prevented the Fed Chair from establishing similar facilities in the future to the ones created in March.”

“Compromise language is being finalized and, now that this obstacle has been cleared, a final agreement on an emergency relief package is significantly closer,” the Democratic aide said.

The two sides announced the agreement late Saturday night after going back-and-forth all day.

The dispute over the Federal Reserve’s credit lending facilities, which were established by the CARES Act in March, remained the last outstanding sticking point in the talks to pass a new coronavirus relief bill before Christmas.

Republicans said they always intended the special lending authorities to expire by the end of this year. They feared the incoming Biden administration would be able to interpret the CARES Act in a way to prolong special lending authority and possibly use it to fund their priorities.

For example, the GOP worried that progressives next year might used Section 13(3) authority of the Federal Reserve Act to achieve their goals for addressing climate change or shoring up state and local budget shortfalls.

The deal clarifies ambiguity about whether the lending facilities will be ended by Dec. 31.

The compromise between the senators tees up the House to vote as soon as possible Sunday on a combination of a coronavirus relief package and an omnibus spending bill.

The Senate would vote later Sunday before government funding expires at midnight, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend Overnight Health Care: CVS, Walgreens to begin nursing home vaccinations | Pence receives coronavirus vaccine on camera | 8.2M people sign up for ObamaCare MORE (R-Ky.) will need to get consent from all 99 of his colleagues to waive procedural hurdles.

Updated 12:24 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

