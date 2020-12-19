https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/socialist-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-loses-bid-seat-house-energy-commerce-committee/

Far left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted a seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee but has been passed over, thankfully.

Why do you think AOC wanted a seat on that committee? Could it be so she could push her Green New Deal and other far left policies?

Perhaps she can use her time to actually work on behalf of the people she was elected to represent.

Newsmax reports:

AOC Rebuked in Bid for House Committee Post Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was soundly defeated in her bid for a seat on the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee, losing out to fellow New York Democrat Kathleen Rice after some criticized AOC’s support for liberal primary challenges to sitting incumbent Democrats. Rice, a three-term House member who represents New York’s 4th Congressional District on Long Island just outside the eastern boundary of New York City, won 46-13 in a secret ballot of the Democratic Policy and Steering Committee on Thursday, Politico reported. The battle was the latest rebuke from Democrats of Ocasio-Cortez and her ideological cohorts, who were blamed by fellow party members in the House for a loss of as many as a dozen seats three days after the election.

Here’s more from the Politico report:

Rep. Kathleen Rice has captured a prized seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee after a contentious showdown with fellow New Yorker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rice and Ocasio-Cortez have been battling behind the scenes for weeks to secure one of the few open seats on the exclusive committee, which oversees everything from health care policy to climate issues. Tensions spilled into the open Thursday in a private meeting of the Steering and Policy Committee, where Democrats were forced to choose between the two members in a tense — and awkward — secret ballot vote. Rice ultimately won in a lopsided vote of 46-13, though it wasn’t without some drama after some moderate Democrats openly criticized Ocasio-Cortez.

Has AOC become too extreme even for members of her own party?

Is that even possible?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

