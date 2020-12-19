https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/solarwinds-board-director-led-establishment-75-billion-investment-firm-china/

(NATIONAL FILE) – SolarWinds, the major technology company that was recently victim to an unprecedented hack, shares board member Kenneth Hao with Silver Lake. Hao was responsible for leading “the establishment” of the $75 billion private equity firm into China.

Kenneth Hao serves on the Board of Directors at SolarWinds. He also serves as the Managing Partner and Managing Director at Silver Lake.

According to his SolarWinds bio, “Hao has served on our board of directors since February 2016.” The biography also identifies Hao as the “Managing Partner and Managing Director of Silver Lake, which he joined in 2000.” This is reflected on Silver Lake’s website as well.

