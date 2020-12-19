https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/somethings-brewing-dan-scavino-posts-series-tweets-raucous-oval-office-meeting-trump-ready-take-action/

Dan Scavino is an American political advisor serving as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media.

Dan has been President Trump’s social media director since before the 2016 election. He is a trusted and loyal Trump aide.

There was much talk today in the news today that Attorney Sidney Powell reportedly met with Trump in Oval Office Friday evening where the President discussed naming Powell as special counsel to investigate massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.

General Flynn also joined Sidney Powell on Friday. Deploying the US military was reportedly raised in the meeting but was nixed by Trump’s advisers.

But it was reportedly a raucous meeting.

And it was reported that General Flynn and Sidney Powell urged President Trump to fight this historic theft!

Now it appears that President Trump has made a decision.

Trump is going to fight.

Look at Dan Scavino’s last three tweets —

Lincoln

Churchill

Trump communicating

This follows President Trump’s amazing video released earlier today.

Does this look like someone who is going to concede to thieves?

