https://noqreport.com/2020/12/19/special-counsel-powell-flynn-pushing-military-action-president-considers-new-ideas-during-white-house-meeting/

Reports of a White House meeting that took place Friday night have both pro-Trump and anti-Trump speculators calling for answers and waiting with piqued curiosity about what may happen next. The meeting included attorney Sidney Powell, General Michael Flynn, attorney Rudy Giuliani, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone, and others advising President Trump.

Before we get into the details about what was allegedly discussed, it’s important to note that the story was broken by the New York Times. They have mischaracterized more meetings based on “anonymous sources” in the last four years than just about any news outlet in America. We must keep this in mind when speculating because they have been known to pit people against each other when dissent was not actually present.

What we do know with a near certainty is that various ideas were discussed that had previously not been broached, at least not directly to or by President Trump. General Flynn said the military needed to get involved to secure certain components of the election, including voting machines. Giuliani allegedly recommended the Department of Homeland Security to do the job instead, but Cipollone said that was not within their purview.

Another interesting development is the President allegedly calling for Powell, a former prosecutor, to be named Special Counsel to look into what exactly happened with the voter fraud attempt. Of particular interest is Dominion Voting Systems which she and Giuliani have been targeting for a while. NOQ Report first reported on Dominion on November 6th when we broke the story that they were likely at the heart of voter fraud in Michigan.

Flynn has been particularly bullish about using the military, especially considering information he has that foreign governments monitored the election and some were willing to help the President with information they believe demonstrates voter fraud.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

WOW! General Flynn says that other countries had their intelligence agencies monitoring our election and are “more than willing” to share the intel directly with POTUS. HUGE! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nef9wAYTGr — TheStormHasArrived17💀 (@TArrived17) December 18, 2020

There has been some speculation over the past couple of weeks that President Trump is not really fighting very hard. He often notes on Twitter evidence that is then suppressed by the social network, but otherwise has not appeared to be taking many direct actions. But as The Right Scoop reports, this meeting indicates he’s very much interested in and involved with the efforts to correct the results of the election.

It’s being shared across the spectrum, from Gateway Pundit to the New York Times and everywhere in between, with a lot of different reactions from trying to mock and belittle it to acting like its a precursor to Armageddon.

But what SHOULD be the biggest takeaway is how committed Trump is to fighting this thing thoroughly. The details came out first from NYT’s Trump-hating Maggie Haberman, and later confirmed by Trump-hating Daily Beast, both using unnamed sources. But I reckon it rings pretty true, if you take out the editorializing.

The key takeaways are that the president suggested appointing Powell as a Special Counsel to investigate voter fraud and election tampering in this country, which seems like a pretty dang good thing to look into with a special counsel probe, if you ask me.

Rest assured that President Trump is considering every possible option to stop the coup and bring forth the righteous, accurate results of the election. And he has tens of millions of Americans ready to back his moves.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

