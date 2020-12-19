https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-pfizer-moderna/2020/12/19/id/1002328

While there are vaccine skeptics out there, it is OK to ask questions, according to Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Newsmax TV, but he reminds everyone the quickest way to normalcy is a vaccinated public.

“This thing is 95% effective; we have the ability to put this virus away and get back to normal, which is what everyone wants, but we need good uptake of the vaccine,” Adams told “Saturday Report,” concluding every American who wants to be vaccinated could do so by June.

“The finish line is in sight; we just got to keep running through it.”

Adams admitted their will be vaccine skeptics, but he encourages a free flow of information for those people to be assure the vaccine is safe and effective.

“It’s OK to have questions,” Adams added to host Carl Higbie, a self-proclaimed vaccine skeptic. “I’m really sick and tired of the shaming of everyone, all the way around.

“It is OK to ask questions and you should ask questions. But what is not OK is to let misinformation lead you down a pathway where you’re making an unhealthy decision.”

As for vaccine mandates, it is better for the American as a whole if everyone willfully takes the vaccine, according to Adams.

“I have been going back and forth with the media about mandates,” Adams said. “My approach is I don’t want you to do something because we’re making you do it.

“I want you to do it because you’ve asked your questions and I’ve given you a reasonable explanation as to why you should do these things, and I hope that people will do their research and do the right thing for themselves and for their communities.”

