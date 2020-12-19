https://www.thefirsttv.com/the-truth-about-the-great-reset-mike-slater/


Assistant Editor
Fri, Dec 18, 2020

What is “The Great Reset?” It sounds like a conspiracy theory but it’s actually a real thing and Mike Slater proved it on his show on Thursday.

While it may sound like something out of a bad movie, the initiative is being openly embraced by globalist organizations working to reshape society. Slater contended that we need a reset to true conservatism, not progressivism.

“The longer these lockdowns go on, the more the global elites are going to use this opportunity to usher in The Great Reset.”

