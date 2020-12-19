http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2WJ2wxNAAsA/the-week-in-pictures-doctor-who-edition.php

I’ve got it! The solution to the whole “Dr. Jill Biden” issue is right in front of us: she should be the next Dr. Who. Or maybe Hollywood should do a spin-off series, called “Dr. What.” It could even cross genres, with Dr. Jill Biden running into the Tardis, and coming out with a different superhero costume every time.  Why not? It’s no fun being a liberal if you can’t make stuff up.

Apparently, a real book.

More wisdom from the Democratic Party’s newest member.

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...