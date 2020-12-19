https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/thousands-christian-pastors-go-hiding-china/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Droves of pastors across China have disconnected from their computers and phones, destroyed their ID cards which contain microchip trackers and are needed to do virtually anything in China, and have gone into hiding.

According to a newsletter from Asia Harvest, a church planting group working in Asia, “The situation for believers in China has been extremely difficult, as Xi Jinping and the Communist Party gradually prepare for what seems like a final assault to try to rid Christianity from the country once and for all.

“To that end, the government has openly announced plans to ‘reinterpret’ the Bible and other religious texts, so they will have ‘socialist characteristics’.”

