(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – In a 1:42 AM tweet on Saturday, President Donald Trump promoted a “big protest” in DC against the election fraud that appears to have taken place in November.

President Trump included a link to a Washington Examiner story about Peter Navarro’s 36-page report alleging election fraud that was “more than sufficient” to swing the victory. Navarro is the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

“A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” President Trump wrote.

