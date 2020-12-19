https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/jesse-binall-says-youtube-removed-his-senate-committee-hearing-opening?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jesse Binall, a Trump campaign attorney who recently spoke at a Senate committee hearing related to 2020 election irregularities, tweeted on Saturday that YouTube had removed his opening statement.

“YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. [Senate], given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it,” Binnall tweeted. “To this day, our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored. Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother”

The Epoch Times linked to a YouTube account called “Make Schumer Cry Again,” where a video of Binnall’s remarks seemed to be available.

YouTube in a post earlier in December said it would remove videos claiming that mass fraud or errors altered the outcome of the presidential election contest.

“Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect,” the post said. “Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.

“For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors,” the post said. “We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come. As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there’s sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context.”

During his remarks at the hearing, Binnall said that “thousands upon thousands of Nevada voters had their voices cancelled out by election fraud and invalid ballots.”

