https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-19/u-k-says-new-covid-strain-can-spread-more-quickly
About The Author
Related Posts
Never Trumpers, Progressives Band Together to Erase Trump Supporters From the Party
November 9, 2020
GM Stock Rallies on Strong Auto Demand
November 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy