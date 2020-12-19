https://www.theblaze.com/news/hockey-player-arrested-calgary-canada

Disturbing video is coming out of Canada showing police officers assaulting and aiming a taser at a young man for playing ice hockey at an outside rink in Alberta.

A viral video shows Calgary police shutting down a pickup ice hockey game at an outside rink. The cops claim that the game was violating public health orders. There were reports of 40 people at the Southwood community rink and skatepark.

According to the Alberta government website: “Outdoor team sports must also be limited to 10 people or fewer and 2 metre distancing must be maintained at all times.”

Two female officers attempt to apprehend the man, who refuses to abide by the cops’ orders to get on the ground. One officer is caught on video kneeing the hockey player, but he continues to stand on the ice. During the tussle, one of the police officers falls to the ground.

When someone asks why the officer has their hand on a gun, the cop replies, “It’s not a gun, it’s a taser, and he’s under arrest, and I have the authority to use force to effect an arrest.”

While pointing her taser squarely aimed at the man, the cop screams, “Get on the ground! Get on the f***ing ground! Get on the ground before I f***ing taser you!”

Onlookers urge the man to come off the ice and surrender to the police.

One female officer appears to try to put a chokehold on the man, but fails. The police officers attempt to bring the man to the ground, but he continues to stand in one place and asks, “Why do I have to go to the ground?” One of the officers kicks the man several times in the groin area.

The officers finally have the man’s hands behind his back, and he says, “I just asked you what you were doing to that little kid.”

The “little kid” could be in reference to a 12-year-old Rayan Sanoubar, who was instructed by police to stop skateboarding at the same park.

“A peace officer came sat in this car and got out and… told skateboarders we have to go and [were] not allowed to be there and we all refused and he called for backup for other police to come,” Sanoubar told the Global News.

“They had him on the ground for six minutes, just frozen, cutting his skates off with a knife,” Sanoubar said. “They arrested him and threatened us saying: ‘We are going to give you tickets if you don’t walk away.'”

Authorities said a 21-year-old was charged with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and violating the public health act.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Friday, “If you see flagrant violations happening, you should phone them in. It doesn’t mean if a random pickup hockey game starts on a rink and breaks up quickly you’re going to be calling the cops — if you’re seeing people putting others at risk, it’s something you should be calling in.”

“There’s no hard, fast rules on how many people may be on a rink … but you’ll know it when you see it,” Nenshi added.

The names “Ocean” and “Orca” are heard being said in the video. The young man being arrested is allegedly 21-year-old Ocean Wiesblatt, according to Rebel News founder Ezra Levant. Ocean Wiesblatt plays for the Portage Terriers, a Canadian junior “A” ice hockey team.

Wiesblatt comes from a family of hockey players; his three brothers, including Orca Wiesblatt, play junior hockey. Another brother, Ozzy Wiesblatt, is an NHL prospect who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft by the San Jose Sharks in October.

The Wiesblatt brothers and their mother, who is deaf, were featured in a SportsNet video last December, where the family from Calgary talked about how hockey helped them to overcome adversity.







The Remarkable Story Of The Wiesblatt Family | Home Team Heroes



www.youtube.com



