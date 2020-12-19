https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-fraud-martial-law-army-no-role/2020/12/19/id/1002337

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s Newsmax TV remarks on President Donald Trump weighing “martial law” and “military capabilities” amid election fraud has forced U.S. Army leaders to issue a statement Friday rejecting that consideration.

“There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville wrote in a joint statement Friday.

The statement echoed one by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley before the election.

Gen. Flynn told Thursday’s “Greg Kelly Reports“:

“He could immediately on his order seize every single one of these machines around the country on his order. He could also order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states. It’s not unprecedented. “I mean, these people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”

Flynn’s martial law remarks were on the heals of Georgia lawyer L. Lin Wood’s previous comments to Newsmax TV’s “The Count” last week:

“If the Supreme Court does not act, I think the president should declare some extent of Martial law, and he should hold off an stay the electoral college.

“Because we cannot have in this country, an election of our leader, where you have massive evidence of fraud and illegality. This country has to have a vote that has integrity. And the electoral college does not need to meet and vote until we have resolved these issues.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

