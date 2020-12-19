https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/us-makes-moves-maduro-venezuela-china-interfere-free-fair-elections-undermine-national-security-targeted/

The US took actions on Friday against Venezuela and China for their actions which undermine free and fair elections and undermine the America’s national security.

In a press statement from the State Department action was taken against those who helped the Maduro regime steal the recent December election in Venezuela:

The United States has sanctioned Ex-Cle Soluciones Biométricas C.A. (Ex-Cle C.A.) for their support of the illegitimate Maduro regime’s fraudulent December 6 legislative elections. The Treasury Department action also targets Guillermo Carlos San Agustin and Marcos Javier Machado Requena for having acted for or on behalf of Ex-Cle C.A. San Augustin, a dual Argentine and Italian national, is a co-director, the administrator, a majority shareholder, and ultimate beneficial owner of Ex-Cle C.A. Machado, a Venezuelan national, is a co-director, the president, and a minority shareholder of Ex-Cle C.A… …Those who seek to undermine free and fair elections in Venezuela must be held accountable. Maduro’s reliance on companies like Ex-Cle C.A., as well as recently-sanctioned PRC tech firm CEIEC, to rig the electoral processes should leave no doubt that the December 6 legislative elections were fraudulent and do not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. We urge all countries committed to democracy to condemn the fraudulent December 6 elections and the illegitimate regime’s continuing efforts to destroy democracy in Venezuela.

In another press statement, the US Department of State put more sanctions on Peoples Republic of China (PRC) actors for their malign activities. The State Department and other departments placed a number of companies on notice:

The Chinese Communist Party’s malign activity at home and abroad harms U.S. interests and undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners. The United States will use all countermeasures available, including actions to prevent People’s Republic of China (PRC) companies and institutions from exploiting U.S. goods and technologies for malign purposes. Today’s actions mark yet another sign of our resolve. The United States is imposing new restrictions on certain entities for activities that undermine our national security and foreign policy interests.

Investing.com announced that the President also signed legislation that would kick Chinese companies off of US stock exchanges:

President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards, the White House said… …”The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act” bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any U.S. exchange if they have failed to comply with the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board’s audits for three years in a row. While it applies to companies from any country, the legislation’s sponsors intended it to target Chinese companies listed in the United States, such as Alibaba (K: ), tech firm Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) Inc and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd.

President Trump believes in protecting Americans and people around the world from dictatorial regimes.

