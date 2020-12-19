https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/19/vice-regrets-that-the-ultrasound-triggered-protective-instincts-toward-what-looked-like-a-tiny-unborn-child/

VICE UK is republishing a piece about “the imagery of the anti-abortion movement” by Amarens Eggeraat that originally appeared in VICE Netherlands. Eggeraat argues in her piece that “the foetus is a powerful icon that the pro-choice movement has struggled to match.” After all, if you do an image search for abortion, all you get is “morally loaded” images of “sad women, protesters holding pro-choice signs or foetuses.” Do pro-abortion advocates want more photos of aborted fetuses to show up?

Because of imagery that connects abortions with baby-killing, the life-saving procedure is still often associated with shame and tragedy. https://t.co/UtKZSn3kI3 — VICE UK (@VICEUK) December 19, 2020

Eggeraat seems troubled that the image of the fetus has really done a number on the pro-abortion movement, especially after the invention of the ultrasound:

And then, the public window into women’s private domain became political. Before ultrasound technology, anti-abortion activists often relied on religious or moral arguments against safe access to abortions. But the powerful imagery of prenatal scans helped them strengthen their cause —triggering people’s protective instincts towards what looked like a tiny unborn child.

Once again, the party of science seems to think there’s a difference between a fetus and an unborn child.

Oh man I love that this only has replies and quote tweets — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 19, 2020

I’m sorry, what now? — Gabriel Ozuna (@gabozuna) December 19, 2020

The author complains about how the fetus isn’t representative of most abortions, but then engages in the “life-saving procedure” fallacy when “life-saving” abortions are much, much rarer than second or third term abortions. — Iowa YAF (@Iowa_YAF) December 19, 2020

Exactly zero abortions have ever saved the life of a baby — 🇺🇸🐰ѠąƨƙɛƪωɛɛѠѧßβiȶ🐰🇺🇸 (@WaskelweeWabbit) December 19, 2020

The act connects it, the imagery exposes it. — TopJimmy, BS (@jp23mc) December 19, 2020

If the logic of this headline eludes you, you’re not alone. — Dr. Kiddo (@PeterDeGiglio) December 19, 2020

Perhaps the narrative fails because as soon as someone decides to keep the pregnancy they immediately recognize the life as a baby and not a clump of cells. — Sara Schmucker (@saraschmucker) December 19, 2020

Hard to convince people something with their shared DNA and a heartbeat is an amorphous mass. — Sara Schmucker (@saraschmucker) December 19, 2020

Just what (or should I say who) is it that we are aborting? — ~ dW ~ (@SmailliwNitsud) December 19, 2020

yeah, im not taking moral instruction from the x+Dutch+x cc @eigenrobot pic.twitter.com/p4S2z6Y1Xa — 🤯 (@rudzki) December 19, 2020

The ratio here is orgasmic. — Chimney (@BeardyMan1983) December 19, 2020

Did Satan write this caption? — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) December 19, 2020

This headline is the “Republicans Pounce” of pro abortion rhetoric. — ol’ doc Hap (@HappyManor) December 19, 2020

Unless it’s ending an ectopic pregnancy or if the mother will die if she carries the baby to term, abortion isn’t a life-saving procedure. — Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) December 19, 2020

Ah yes more advocacy about not calling things as they are. — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) December 19, 2020

Even if we take the position that abortions are merely a procedure, should be legal and those having them not stigmatised, they’re too often presented as just another form of birth control when many women mentally suffer from having them. They’re not to be treated lightly. — Michael Schofield (@M_J_Schofield) December 19, 2020

We can’t even have a good faith debate about abortion with people like this At least be honest about the brutality of the procedure, and the fact that it is not life saving in the vast, vast majority of the cases for the mother — T (@trabreee) December 19, 2020

The vast majority of abortions are not because of health issues — Ghost of Joan Rivers (@DanaBench) December 19, 2020

Less than 0.8% of abortions are to save the mother’s life. Less than 2% are from rape or incest. Almost every abortion done is solely due to not wanting the baby. It’s not a life saving procedure. It’s a life taking one. — Jorvik (@JorvikK) December 19, 2020

People seeing what abortion really is, will do that. — MarkOne 🎄 (@MarkOneN0d) December 19, 2020

Yeah, I mean nobody ever mentions how many babies lived are saved each year through abortion. 🙄 — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) December 19, 2020

As it should be. Everyone knows abortion results in the murder of a human infant. Many suppress this truth, but it always bubbles up through guilt and shame. Trying to alter the perception of abortion will never change the truth of abortion. — Shhhhh (@shogan119) December 19, 2020

Because of stupid articles like this that lie about the pro life movement, VICE UK gets zero likes on its post. — Andrew Breschard (@AndrewBreschard) December 19, 2020

Weird how those ultrasounds make those “clumps of cells” look just like babies, isn’t it? — D Keaton (@DKeaton7) December 19, 2020

Sorry you can’t handle pictures depicting actual abortions. Maybe you are really against it. — COVID19-American (@TideBrah) December 19, 2020

Is this a parody of a pro-abortion stance? — Tom (@tommattweets) December 19, 2020

Delete your account. Not even kidding. pic.twitter.com/dybMvettLJ — Jen (@CensoredJen) December 19, 2020

You people are shameless ghouls pic.twitter.com/ypjaUwvJYx — Steven F 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) December 19, 2020

What a disturbing thought process. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) December 19, 2020

You people are sociopaths — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) December 19, 2020

Wonder what it is that causes people to feel protective toward a tiny unborn baby … a conscience?

