A former homeless man recently received a special musical gift from an anonymous donor and a police officer in Fairfield, California.

A few months ago, the Solano County Behavior Health services and the Fairfield Police Department’s Homeless Intervention Team (H.I.T.) stepped in to provide the man shelter and helped him become stable, according to CBS Sacramento.

“Officer Neal with the City’s H.I.T. has been working with a gentleman at Project Roomkey to get the services he needs and to provide permanent housing,” the department said in a Facebook post on Friday:

Often times these relationships take time as we build trust, respect and a bond with each homeless person. In this case the gentleman is well-know with our H.I.T, and he has been homeless for many years. He was admitted into Project Roomkey by H.I.T. and has been there for a few months. He has been receiving ongoing case management from Shelter Solano, Solano County Behavioral Health, and the HIT Team to become stable and is now attempting to identify permanent housing with supportive services.

During one visit with police officers, the man told them he was fond of music and loved playing the keyboard.

“He said he used to be an avid player and finds it relaxing,” the CBS article read.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, Officer Neal was able to secure a keyboard that he later presented to the man.

The department tweeted a video on Friday of him enjoying the instrument:

Together we can help our homeless find the way home W/ the support from our #Homeless Intervention Team, @cityoffairfield‘s Homeless Services Div, case management from Shelter Solano, #SolanoCounty Behavioral Health & #ProjectRoomkey, we are providing stabilized/permanent 1/6 pic.twitter.com/4pKcck2a8W — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) December 18, 2020

“Together we can help our homeless find the way home,” the department’s post read.

Facebook users praised Officer Neal for this kindness, and several people called the story “Beautiful.”

“Love the work we as a community, accomplish together. Thank you Officer Neal for your dedication and aspirations!” one person wrote.

“Love it! Thank you, Officer Neal!” another commented.

