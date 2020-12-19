https://thelibertyloft.com/video-emerges-of-joe-biden-calling-for-election-reform-due-to-voting-machine-manipulation/

Charlotte, NC — A new video surfaced of Joe Biden from 2007 where the then-Senator was talking about election reform. In speaking to the press, he stated that the concern was how election reform would be accomplished where it prevented machines from being manipulated. This is the same type of voter fraud that the Trump campaign has been suggesting since the 2020 election.

In his comments, Biden said that machines would be susceptible to manipulation and voter fraud. He said that there was a risk of manipulation of the records and that there was only one way to prevent that. Election reform.

Biden continued by saying that federal standards in voting machines and paper usage should be established to prevent such voter fraud. You can watch his full statement below.

No Title “How are you gonna keep it from us being able to be in a position where you can manipulate the machines, manipulate the records?… I think we should pass a federal law mandating that the same machines with paper trails be mandatory for every federal election”-Joe Biden, 2007 pic.twitter.com/0fWOVRHXFX

It appears that Biden has had a change of heart since this 2007 video, as he now states that election fraud cannot occur in the manner that the Trump administration suggests.

There have been multiple instances of voter fraud being shared by the Trump administration as well as potential methods for fraud to occur through the reconciliation process. Not to mention the paper ballots that were witnessed being unloaded from suitcases from under tables.

The left continues to deny that voter fraud exists, but their very leader suggested that it was a real threat just a little over a decade ago. Perhaps Biden had been part of this plan all along.

The newly discovered statement by Biden should be used against them. If there is a common belief that election fraud could occur, then there should be a full audit to prove that the results were accurate. This is what most conservatives want.

It’s difficult to believe that President Donald Trump lost the election when there are so many questions that are left to be answered. If Biden won, then what do the Democrats have to hide? What is the mainstream media attempting to cover up?

The mainstream media and the left continue to argue that voter fraud and issues with the voting machines did not exist in the 2020 election, despite the evidence that has been presented. President Donald Trump and his team continue to argue that the President won the election, were it not for voter fraud by the Democrats.

The Electoral College recently voted for Joe Biden and the results are expected to be completed on January 6th. Many have suggested that Vice President Mike Pence could potentially be a last-ditch hope for Trump.

