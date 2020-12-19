https://www.theepochtimes.com/washington-monument-closed-after-visit-by-official-with-covid-19_3625568.html

The Washington Monument is closed this weekend after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited.

After Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, the Department of Interior had some employees enter quarantine as a precaution, triggering a staffing shortage and, ultimately, the closure of the monument.

“As we do in all circumstances when an employee attests to having COVID-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts and cleaning areas as appropriate,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin told news outlets in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking steps such as tracing the contacts of a person after someone tests positive.

President Donald Trump and acting U.S. Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt arrive to place a wreath at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington, on Jan. 21, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

“The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” Goodwin added.

Bernhardt was not at the Washington monument after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the National Parks Service website, the monument will reopen on Dec. 21.

People visiting the monument during the pandemic must buy tickets ahead of time.

The monument reopened on Oct. 1 after being closed for six months.

