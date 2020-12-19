https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/19/washington-post-tallies-the-number-of-people-who-die-from-covid-19-every-time-you-listen-to-white-christmas/

The Washington Post wants you to know that the COVID-19 crisis is poised to get worse, even with two vaccines being distributed and administered as we write this. But WaPo really wanted to drive home the point for the holidays, and thus calculated that every time you listen to Bing Crosby’s rendition of “White Christmas,” about five people die from the coronavirus.

Joe Biden will fix it all by having us wear masks for 100 days, at which time there won’t be any more stories about COVID.

