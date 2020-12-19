https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/19/washington-post-tallies-the-number-of-people-who-die-from-covid-19-every-time-you-listen-to-white-christmas/

The Washington Post wants you to know that the COVID-19 crisis is poised to get worse, even with two vaccines being distributed and administered as we write this. But WaPo really wanted to drive home the point for the holidays, and thus calculated that every time you listen to Bing Crosby’s rendition of “White Christmas,” about five people die from the coronavirus.

Every time you listen to Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” about five people have died from the coronavirus between the beginning and the end of the song. https://t.co/Rpuc9mDsuz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 19, 2020

Well stop playing it! — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) December 19, 2020

I’ve stopped listening. Thanks for the heads up. — Ho Ho Ho Malone ⚙️ (@liammalone80) December 19, 2020

Jesus dude, we get it – you don’t like Christmas music. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 19, 2020

Same amount of people die in the amount of time it takes to sing ‘Back That Thang Up’ too. — Jane Pratt (@Quincyooo) December 19, 2020

How many during “WAP”? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 19, 2020

About the same. Both songs clock in at the three minute and some change mark. White Christmas and Wet Ass Pussy are equal in the body counts that occur in their duration. — Rev. Dr. Pres.-Elect Unknown Citizen, PhD. Esq. IV (@tillqi) December 19, 2020

OMG what happens during November Rain?!?! — 🔥This is Fine🔥 (@NalaWasHere) December 19, 2020

And about 350 people have died not of Covid. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) December 19, 2020

When everything is classified as a covid death, that number seems low. — Heather Lee (@HeatherLeehG) December 19, 2020

Studies show “White Christmas” is listened to 2.7 million times a day in December. At five people dead per playing, over the span of 18 days so far, that would mean 243 million people have died from the coronavirus. This has not happened. WE RATE THIS CLAIM: Four Pinocchios — Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) December 19, 2020

Dean Martin’s version is 7 seconds shorter, and The Drifters came in at 9 seconds shorter. A fuller “analysis” is necessary but I need grant money. — Dan Goorevitch (@DanGoorevitch) December 19, 2020

We all died a little reading this tripe. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 19, 2020

@SirajAHashmi someone needs to be on the list — BachelorDogMomWMichBSBAFinanceCumLaude (@DogMomWMich1) December 19, 2020

Every time I read a WAPO headline a brain cell dies. — JABSTER (@j_jabster) December 19, 2020

Jeff Bezos made them say this so that we completely kill off small businesses and all of his competitors. Keep them living in fear is the name of the game now. — |🇺🇸 NamasdaVe |🇺🇸 (@Twit_er808) December 19, 2020

Every time you read a @washingtonpost article about five people have died from the coronavirus between the first and last paragraph of the piece. https://t.co/2iaZR4iPYe — Jenny Jingle Holmsted (@JHolmsted) December 19, 2020

Every time you read a Washington Post article, about 9 babies have been killed in abortions between the beginning and the end of the article.https://t.co/3AkeiJ2df5 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 19, 2020

China Daily has paid the Washington Post $4.6 million for insets since 2016, which means 20 Uyghurs die every time you read a WaPo article from the headline to the inevitable correction https://t.co/cJifXlWgNP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 19, 2020

A thousand people die every time @washingtonpost tweets https://t.co/9BcGkvg8eh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 19, 2020

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. All the media does is sell fear. They are going to be responsible for more suicides. — ark (@djark) December 19, 2020

I betcha you won’t see doom and gloom headlines like this after Jan. 20th since it will all be roses in WaPo’s eyes after Biden takes office. — Rock Chalk 🇺🇸 (@NotZacksMom) December 19, 2020

Come on guys. — Dr. Christmas (@JohnWonderlin) December 19, 2020

Spreading that holiday cheer baby 👍🏻 — Anthony Kass (@AnthonyKass013) December 19, 2020

Merry Christmas! — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) December 19, 2020

Joe Biden will fix it all by having us wear masks for 100 days, at which time there won’t be any more stories about COVID.

