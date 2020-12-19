http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0oOHN9N--pk/

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting its sixth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend. Students and young activists from across the country will be in attendance for the four-day event.

Day one of the event — which kicks off Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. EST — will feature Donald Trump Jr., South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R), Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and many more.

TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk will also be present on Saturday night to deliver remarks.

