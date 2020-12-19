https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/going-supreme-court-chief-justice-john-roberts-even-soros-cheered-roberts-davos/

These past few weeks the dysfunction of the Supreme Court has come to a head.  The Court, led by Chief John Roberts, has removed itself from getting involved in the 2020 election. Something’s not right.

The manner in which Chief Justice Roberts runs the Supreme Court is a travesty.  It is corrupt.  He doesn’t uphold the rule of law, he breaks it.

A week ago the Supreme Court threw out the Texas case which more than 20 states joined in support.  This was the first case on the 2020 election based on its merits.  It was shocking that the three new Trump judges would not vote to hear the case.   This decision led legal legend Lin Wood to share the following tweet:

TRENDING: President Trump Releases Video – ‘FIGHT FOR TRUMP – SAVE AMERICA – SAVE THE WORLD’

Wood also tweeted about suspicions of Roberts’ adoption in Ireland:

Turning down the Texas case was not the first questionable act made by Roberts. In October Roberts sided with Pennsylvania and allowed the state to count non- post-marked ballots three days after the election.  In June Roberts sided with the liberal judges over ending unconstitutional DACA.  During the garbage impeachment hearings Roberts refused to allow the name of the so called ‘whistleblower’ from being spoken out loud during the hearings.   In 2018 Roberts lashed out at President Trump for pointing out how insane, corrupt and unconstitutional the Obama judges are.  Roberts is a mess.

Jennifer Lawrence on Twitter pointed out the following about Roberts – that George Soros says he can count on Roberts:

Roberts also sided against religious liberty:

The good news is Roberts no longer is the fifth vote to steal rulings away from the people and for the lunatic liberals.  Now we just need to the court to hear our cases.

Roberts should resign – no more Soros puppets on the Supreme Court:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...