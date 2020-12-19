https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/12/20/willie-brown-gavin-newsom-san-francisco-chronicle-in-trouble-recall-n297538
About The Author
Related Posts
Election Intel Report Delayed Because the Deep State Just Won't Stop
December 17, 2020
Proving “Fraud” in the Fulton County Ballot Counting Room — A Prosecutor's Perspective
December 7, 2020
Charley Pride, Country Music Legend dies at 86
December 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy