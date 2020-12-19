https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/19/world-economic-forum-reminds-everybody-that-climate-change-made-venus-uninhabitable/
The World Economic Forum has made a terrific point, albeit not the one they seem to think they’re making:
Venus was once Earth-like, but climate change made it uninhabitable https://t.co/feWrYtJgmI #Space #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/KseANjxZSn
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 18, 2020
Really? Breaking news: There’s Big Oil™ on Venus!
This is probably the stupidest tweet on Twitter today. Maybe this week.
— Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) December 19, 2020
Damn that oil and gas industry!!!
— Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) December 19, 2020
The Venusians didn’t pass a Green New Deal to prevent climate change, and now look at the planet.
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 19, 2020
A Green New Deal came too late for a potential race of Venusians.
hold up, you telling me climates can change without humans?! https://t.co/ac0VuOaSmD
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 18, 2020
Doesn’t this prove climate change happens regardless of human intervention? Did the humans on Venus not pay their carbon tax? https://t.co/3GJ0tV3G8s
— Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@Lumberist) December 18, 2020
So…climate change isn’t caused by humans, but occurs naturally? Fascinating. 🤔 https://t.co/EuBrszuWR2
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 19, 2020
The story says Venus’ greenhouse effect was caused by natural phenomena and not air conditioners, SUVs or bovine flatulence. Shocker!
If only Planet Venus would have listened to the scoldy truant teen. https://t.co/ByljF2aiSw
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2020
How dare you!
This must be a patriarchal problem. https://t.co/upCpaoHl0L
— Zamir Mohyedin (@zamirmohyedin) December 18, 2020
Chemistry much?https://t.co/ry9ftpstgR pic.twitter.com/biU0CLc41Y
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 19, 2020
Serves the Venusians right for not divesting from fossil fuels. https://t.co/y0QiWiRnon
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 19, 2020
If you think things on Venus are bad, wait’ll you see what happened to Uranus.
Thank you! I’ll be here all week. Try the chicken. https://t.co/y0QiWiRnon
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 19, 2020
This is literally the stupidest tweet in history. https://t.co/zAsfnWZlOv
— Edmund Blackadder QC 3.5% Brain Function (@WeDoNotLearn73) December 18, 2020
For now it might be, but tomorrow’s another day.