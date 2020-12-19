https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/19/world-economic-forum-reminds-everybody-that-climate-change-made-venus-uninhabitable/

The World Economic Forum has made a terrific point, albeit not the one they seem to think they’re making:

Really? Breaking news: There’s Big Oil™ on Venus!

A Green New Deal came too late for a potential race of Venusians.

The story says Venus’ greenhouse effect was caused by natural phenomena and not air conditioners, SUVs or bovine flatulence. Shocker!

How dare you!

For now it might be, but tomorrow’s another day.

