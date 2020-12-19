https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/19/world-economic-forum-reminds-everybody-that-climate-change-made-venus-uninhabitable/

The World Economic Forum has made a terrific point, albeit not the one they seem to think they’re making:

Really? Breaking news: There’s Big Oil™ on Venus!

This is probably the stupidest tweet on Twitter today. Maybe this week. — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) December 19, 2020

Damn that oil and gas industry!!! — Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) December 19, 2020

The Venusians didn’t pass a Green New Deal to prevent climate change, and now look at the planet. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 19, 2020

A Green New Deal came too late for a potential race of Venusians.

hold up, you telling me climates can change without humans?! https://t.co/ac0VuOaSmD — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 18, 2020

Doesn’t this prove climate change happens regardless of human intervention? Did the humans on Venus not pay their carbon tax? https://t.co/3GJ0tV3G8s — Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@Lumberist) December 18, 2020

So…climate change isn’t caused by humans, but occurs naturally? Fascinating. 🤔 https://t.co/EuBrszuWR2 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 19, 2020

The story says Venus’ greenhouse effect was caused by natural phenomena and not air conditioners, SUVs or bovine flatulence. Shocker!

If only Planet Venus would have listened to the scoldy truant teen. https://t.co/ByljF2aiSw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2020

How dare you!

This must be a patriarchal problem. https://t.co/upCpaoHl0L — Zamir Mohyedin (@zamirmohyedin) December 18, 2020

Serves the Venusians right for not divesting from fossil fuels. https://t.co/y0QiWiRnon — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 19, 2020

If you think things on Venus are bad, wait’ll you see what happened to Uranus.

Thank you! I’ll be here all week. Try the chicken. https://t.co/y0QiWiRnon — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 19, 2020

This is literally the stupidest tweet in history. https://t.co/zAsfnWZlOv — Edmund Blackadder QC 3.5% Brain Function (@WeDoNotLearn73) December 18, 2020

For now it might be, but tomorrow’s another day.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

