WHAT WOULD CHINA HAVE TO DO BEFORE WE REALIZE WE ARE UNDER ATTACK?

I wasn’t around on December 7, 1941. I’m not quite that old. But I live in Hawaii and I have paid respects at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor many times. President Trump and First Lady Melania have also done so. I often see Pearl Harbor as I drive on the H-1 freeway from West O`ahu toward downtown Honolulu. I have watched the old black-and-white newsreels of the attacks by the Japanese zeros on that Date That Will Live in Infamy. Today Japan is no longer our enemy in the current era. But, the Chinese Communist Party is our enemy today. Note that I did not say that nearly 4.5 billion Chinese in China and many more around the world are our enemies because they absolutely are not. My dear wife from the Philippines has some Chinese ancestry. So do many of our closest friends. But the blood-thirsty and power-hungry regime of Xi Jinping is the most deadly foe which the United States of America has faced since the Revolutionary War.

In this ersatz age of technology and self-indulgence, most of my fellow countrymen have a very short attention span. They are also guilty as charged of being very provincial and geographically illiterate. As one who loves maps, I can guarantee you that most of them couldn’t even point to Hawaii on a world globe. That would include quite a number inside the DC Beltway! While it is 6,921 miles from Beijing to Washington, DC via the Pacific route, the Chinese Communist Party is already here permeating our entire American homeland. They are in our educational institutions. They are most definitely the controlling factor behind our mainstream media. They have subordinated our economy. If you want to buy a baseball cap with the name of your hometown on it, the chances are overwhelming that it was made in China.

But the most insidious penetration of America by the CCP is within our entire federal as well as state/local political infrastructure. Not everybody is as foolish and as brazen as Congressman Eric Swalwell whose zipper was more active than his brain. But the pandas’ claws sink deep into the flesh of not only U.S. Representatives, U.S. Senators, members of the Administration and possibly even the U.S. Supreme Court, they also control governors, state legislators, mayors, police chiefs, sheriffs and other local officials. Much of the technology that we use even within our government and law enforcement systems was, you guessed it, made in China. Made in China doesn’t just mean manufactured in China. It also means maintained by China and monitored by China. That’s why I refuse to even do Zoom calls. Xi Jinping is welcome and invited to read this article if he’s so inclined, but I really don’t want his regime listening in whenever the local GOP or other organization is discussing what they think are just internal matters.

That’s just a suggestive rather than exhaustive look at what China is doing in America today. But my question is what would they have to do to get your attention that they are attacking us on every front possible? Hopefully not bomb Pearl Harbor. Hopefully not launch a nuke at Washington, DC or New York City. That would be just a wee bit too late for us to respond effectively. So what is the threshold to be considered an Act of War with an appropriate response?

We have had naīve diplomats for as long as I can remember which would definitely include Henry Kissinger & Zbigniew Brzezinski [“Polish-American diplomat and political scientist who served as a counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1966 to 1968 and was President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor from 1977 to 1981”]. Yes, I am old enough to remember those two feckless Democrat Administrations along with those of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. So, you can add Madeleine Albright as well as Hillary Clinton and John Kerry to that list of useful idiots who subjugate American interests to those of our avowed enemies abroad. I can guarantee you that Mike Pompeo does not fall into that category!

Secretaries of State are both a source and a reflection of the understanding [or lack thereof] of the President and Commander-in-Chief whom they serve. Here late in the first term of President Donald Trump, our current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien do all understand the threat. But, do you? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t! Their political appointees, some of whom they have prematurely named, would be a recipe for disaster.

So, since we’re not waiting for Pearl Harbor 2020, what exactly are we waiting for?

DNI INTEL REPORT ON FOREIGN INTRUSION INTO OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has inexplicably delayed this report required by President Trump’s executive order issued two years ago which was due yesterday, December 18th. Last I heard, he says sometime in January. Is he thinking perhaps of January 21st so he can hand it to “President” Joe Biden who will have fraudulently taken the oath of office the day before? If so, Mr. Ratcliffe is in the wrong job. If not, what the heck does he think he’s doing by not submitting this crucial report on time? Sometimes, I think these people’s brains just don’t work right. Either that or their hearts are just in the wrong place. More likely it’s a combination of both factors.

Either way it’s time for Donald Trump to clean house. Attorney General William Barr is already leaving. Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was replaced in a timely manner by Christopher Miller. But, why is Gina Haspel still at CIA? Why is John Ratcliffe being allowed to delay a report which is needed right now, not just next month?

We can all hope that President Trump has a plan of action that just isn’t ready to be revealed. I’m not old enough to remember FDR’s Fireside Chats during World War II. Candidly, I’ve never even heard an audio recording or read a transcript of one of them, if such exist. But as a precocious child born during the baby boomer era, I was very alert and very inquisitive of my parents’ generation about what they had gone through. That was an age in which there was just the ubiquitous living room radio, but no television and no inkling there would ever be such a thing as the internet or social media. But President Franklin Delano Roosevelt kept the American public informed during very dark days. We know now that there is such a thing as VE day and VJ Day. But there was a time in the early 1940’s, when there wasn’t such an assurance. So, here we are in 2020 with no assurance that our constitutional republic will survive into the next Presidential Administration. That’s why we need to hear from President Trump on a regular basis, without revealing sensitive information to the enemy, assuring us that there is a plan, even if he cannot specifically outline the details of that plan.

That erroneous headline that blared “Dewey Defeats Truman” was superseded by the inauguration of President Harry Truman for a full term of his own. That’s where we are today, folks! The media and the world want us to believe that Joe Biden is President-Elect. With U.S Supreme Court cases still pending and the U.S. Congress yet to count votes and verify the winner of this election, we are not ready for 20/20 hindsight.

THE CCP MUST BE STOPPED IN ITS TRACKS NOW

I didn’t even mention earlier how China is conducting cyber warfare against many of our governmental and military agencies. This is nothing less than part of an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of the United States and install a subservient puppet regime with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris as its titular head. So I challenge you, in all due respect, to tell me if that is not an Act of War, what is the threshold as you define it? While I haven’t watched his Fireside Chats, I have seen the old black-and-white video of FDR standing before Congress asking for a Declaration of War. That was just over 79 years ago. Since then we have fought wars which we did not carry through to a conclusion such as Vietnam, in which many young Americans of my generation gave their all and perished to do their duty because our leaders did not have the guts, the gumption or the decency to finish what they started. Yes, it’s obvious now that the Domino Theory didn’t hold up and that we did not have a true national interest. But we needlessly sacrificed American patriots for no reason at all. When an actual attack on our homeland occurred on 9/11/2001, George W. Bush probably would have wanted to declare war, but there was no nation state that he was able to identify responsible for the act.

So, now today we have a hostile Act of War by a nation state, the People’s Republic of China [a misnomer if there ever was one] which is controlled by and under the bloody thumb of the Chinese Communist Party. As I previously stated, the vast majority of the Chinese people are not our enemy, but they are being persecuted by their own evil regime in Beijing. So, what are we going to do about it?

MY PREVIOUS ARTICLES

I have authored 149 previous articles for NOQ Report since February of 2019. As a veteran and retired federal officer, most of them understandably have to do with national security and foreign policy. Those written before early January of 2020 were hit by a cyber attack from the Middle East shortly after NOQ Report provided timely coverage of the assassination of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani. Some have been reformatted with graphics restored, but many others have not yet been. If there is a particular article you’re interested in, it can be reformatted upon request. If you seek, for instance, those relating to China, here is the link.

INFORMATION AND ACTION

First, I call upon President Trump to inform the American public, not only the probably 80 million of us who voted for him, but perhaps more importantly the few who actually voted for Joe Biden, as to what we are dealing with. Forget about Hunter Biden’s laptop or the scandal in Ukraine for the moment. Just focus on the fact that China used covert means to change votes away from Trump toward Biden in this election. Cases filed by Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan are docketed for the Supreme Court, but they are being slow-walked to the point of not being able to either prevent the stealing of this election in a timely manner or to defend us from further acts of aggression by the CCP. President Trump needs to clearly outline in no uncertain terms what the CCP has done, is doing and still intends to do. He doesn’t have to signal what he is going to do to retaliate at this point.

Second, or actually simultaneously, President Trump needs to demand that DNI John Ratcliffe submit that required report by next Monday, December 21st. Give the President what he has and then augment and supplement it to the degree necessary as a follow-up. It is inexcusable, repeat inexcusable, as well as indefensible of the DNI to try to put this off until some unspecified date in January. If Ratcliffe can’t or won’t do the job, fire him and get his Deputy or the most qualified person to finalize that report this weekend.

Then, with that documentation in hand, Donald Trump as President and Commander-in-Chief will be able to fully justify to Congress and to the American public, even if not to the demented mainstream media or to equally demented Joe Biden, what he is ordering to be done to counteract China immediately. President Trump knows whom he can trust and whom he cannot. That small cadre has undoubtedly already been apprised and the gears of retaliation already set in motion. Those who need to be ready are ready for action. XI Jinping and the CCP must be the last to know!

WAR IS ALWAYS A LAST RESORT

The attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor could not be ignored! Neither can the very deliberate kinetic attempt of the Chinese Communist Party to overthrow the legitimate government of the United States of America! We won that war and our national survival depends upon winning this one, too!

