While Americans suffered Nancy was getting her hair done.

Then Nancy delayed any assistance to working Americans following the government initiated coronavirus lockdowns until after the elections.

But why would Nancy worry?

She could stay at home eating designer ice cream and still get paid.

Whether she did anything or not.

She chose to do nothing.

And now nine months later our betters in the US Congress FINALLY agreed to hand out a $600 dollar check to every American after they ruined the economy and millions of lives.

Thanks Nancy.

Members of Congress got paid $130,000 to spend 9 months arguing about whether we deserve $600 — eli yudin (@eliyudin) December 20, 2020

Oh yippie.

Oh yay! We get a couple of OUR dollars back. Good times! pic.twitter.com/PMM9VLkH9R — trumptarian (@trumptarian) December 21, 2020

