On Friday, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang shared an idea he had for Americans to prove they’d been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated,” he asked on Twitter. “Like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be.”

Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

The Twitterverse did not take well to Yang’s insane and undeniably totalitarian proposal.

I like Andrew, have had him on the show, he’s welcome back and would love to shoot hoops with him. But… This sort of centralized authoritarian control that Democrats want around every part of your life is why there are so few moderates left. Star on their jacket, maybe? https://t.co/qEaYTjGHCQ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 18, 2020

Hey. Here’s an idea one man had in the 1930’s to keep track of those he wanted to keep track of pic.twitter.com/xDrddUUj0Z — @Flkittie 2 (@KittieGianelli) December 19, 2020

Hi Andrew,

Thanks for your thought(less) question! Maybe there IS a way to show it! Would a tattoo on your forehead work for you?! How about a number on your forearm or a Yellow star for dissenters?!

Not if I can help it!#2ndAmendment https://t.co/wKssvz82sA — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 18, 2020

Democrat Andrew Yang wants people barcoded. https://t.co/hq0VkGdpfI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 18, 2020

This week informed us that Helen Keller was privileged and Abraham Lincoln didn’t do enough for blacks. Santa Claus got the vaccine from Fauci, and by default, Andrew Yang wants him to get a bar code. Welcome to America. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) December 20, 2020

Yet, we can’t require IDs to vote? Interesting. https://t.co/3hnocy8VNf — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 18, 2020

Andrew Yang: “Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a barcode they can download to their phone?” pic.twitter.com/DMzFybiEBe — Lets_Roll (@LetsRoll404) December 19, 2020

Hey Andrew, some ideas are best kept to yourself.

